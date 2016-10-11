Marja Martinez joined FOX 12 Oregon in September of 2016 as a weather anchor and reporter. She is an EMMY award-winning journalist born in Panama but raised all across the United States.

Marja never dreamed she'd end up living in the Pacific Northwest but is loving Portland and all of its quirkiness. She is looking forward to exploring the region and getting involved in the community.

At the age of 17, Marja received a full-ride scholarship to attend the University of South Florida, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication. Upon graduating she began her career as a bilingual weather anchor at Accuweather, Inc. in State College, PA.

Just a few weeks after joining Accuweather Superstorm Sandy slammed into the Northeastern United States, causing millions of dollars in damage. That experience helped shape her forecasting philosophy and drives her to keep perfecting her weather forecasts each day.

During her time at Accuweather Marja presented breaking weather segments for news stations all across the globe including ABC World News Now, Fox Business, MundoFox, Cablecom (Mexico), Bolivision (Bolivia) and Cableonda (Panama). In 2014, she made the move to Telemundo Houston (KTMD-TV) trading in her winter boots for cowgirl boots.

Despite having migrated from Central America at a very early age, Marja is very proud of her Hispanic heritage. She is fluent in Spanish and loves whipping up traditional Panamanian cuisine for her family.

Marja enjoys travel, reading, writing short stories, watching movies and hiking. When she's not doing one of these things, you might find her sipping coffee and people watching in downtown Portland.

Viewers can follow Marja on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.