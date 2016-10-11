Police: Man with felony drug warrant caught on roof of Beaverton - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Man with felony drug warrant caught on roof of Beaverton apartments

Andriy Khmelnytskyy, jail booking photo Andriy Khmelnytskyy, jail booking photo
BEAVERTON, OR

A wanted man on a bicycle rode away from an officer before being caught hiding on the roof of a Beaverton apartment complex, according to police.

Beaverton police contacted a man with a felony drug warrant at the Beaverton Transit Center on Tuesday.

The suspect rode away, but police said they found him hiding on the roof of the nearby Beaver Creek Apartments on the 12200 block of Southwest Center Street.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the scene to assist in getting the man off the roof.

Andriy Khmelnytskyy, 23, was arrested on his warrant and was booked into the Washington County Jail.

