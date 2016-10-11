Peacock Lane residents move to preserve neighborhood with historic designation

Residents living on Peacock Lane in Portland are trying to get a historical designation for the neighborhood, known for its holiday displays, to prevent further development. (KPTV)

A group of neighbors in southeast Portland is taking a bold step to preserve the character of what they consider a local treasure.

Residents of Peacock Lane, which is famous for its annual holiday lights displays, are in the process of trying to get the street listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

"There is nothing like Peacock Lane in the whole city, the outlying area," said Barbara Bushell, who has lived on the lane for the last six years.

Bushell has led the charge to obtain a historic designation, banding together with neighbors to pay for a consultant to help them make their case.

Bushell's efforts kicked into high gear earlier this year, after a developer bought a home on the street, and announced plans to build a new home on a small lot adjacent to it.

The developer, Everett Custom Homes, has filed plans with the City of Portland, which the city is in the process of approving.

"We can't stop that," said Bushell. "It's totally legal what they're doing, but we can prevent it from ever happening again."

Bushell said securing a historic designation will be a long and difficult process, but said it will be worth the effort if neighbors are successful.

