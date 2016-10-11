Wrong runner awarded first place trophy at Portland Marathon - KPTV - FOX 12

Wrong runner awarded first place trophy at Portland Marathon

Organizers of the Portland Marathon are once again trying to set the record straight after the wrong runner was awarded the first place trophy.

On Monday Fox 12 reported that many of the participants ended up running about an extra half mile because of an error involving on of the pace runners.

Now, Fox 12 has learned there was a mix-up with the first place trophy.

"Well, you know it was amazing. We were in the middle of a downpour, and apparently the guy who was first in the marathon was surrounded by 15 or 20 half marathon people. And he went across the finish line and kept on going. Nobody saw him," said Portland Marathon Event Director Les Smith.

Smith said two longtime volunteers then mistakenly gave the first place trophy to a runner who crossed the finish line a short time later. 

Smith said those volunteers made an honest mistake and were extremely apologetic. He also said arrangements are being made to get the trophy to the first place finisher.

