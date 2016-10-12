Deputies searching for car prowler in Troutdale after several break-ins

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking into a string of shattered car windows they saw were done by a car prowler.

Sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, deputies said they received four different reports of break-ins along Southeast Fourth Street and Southeast Sandy Avenue.

"I don’t like people who have nothing better to do than destroy other people’s property,” Caleb Anthony said.

Anthony said he woke up Monday morning to go to work and saw police officers talking to his neighbor.

“He had a window smashed out and that’s unfortunate,” Anthony said. “I get into my car and I look over and my windows is smashed out.”

Other neighbors told Fox 12 similar stories and their belongings were taken from their vehicles.

Jeff Miller had his truck broken into and said whoever it was stole volleyball equipment he would have used to coach and motivate 5th grade girls.

"At the end of the season I was going to give the teams spirit cards. It was disappointing because they've been earning the stickers this entire season, now they're gone," said Miller.

Currently, deputies report there are no leads on suspect(s) and no known surveillance video so far.

If you know anything about the break-ins or saw something, please call the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

