Cougar caught on camera outside Sublimity mans home

A man said a cougar walked around outside his Sublimity home on Tuesday.

A surveillance camera captured the cougar just before 1 p.m. at a home on Melrose Street.

Earlier this summer there were reports of a cougar attacking pets in Canby, and surveillance video caught another in Gresham.

The homeowner said he was on the way to work when he saw it and asked a friend to report it to the city.

