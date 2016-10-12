Five people injured in head-on crash near Stayton

Five people were injured in a head-on crash along Highway 22 near Stayton Tuesday afternoon.

Stayton Fire crews said they responded to the crash scene near milepost 22 and arrived to find two cars that had appeared to have collided head-on.

Crews said 5 people were involved in the crash. Firefighters were forced to call in additional units to assist with patient care. At least one person had to be extricated from one of the vehicles.

Two of the victims were taken via air ambulances to Portland hospitals, according to officials.

The remaining three were taken to a hospital in Stayton.

The extent of injuries are not known.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.