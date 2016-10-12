TriMet MAX lines delayed after train collides with pedestrian in - KPTV - FOX 12

TriMet MAX lines delayed after train collides with pedestrian in Gresham

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

TriMet officials said several MAX lines were delayed because of an earlier collision with a pedestrian at the East 162nd Avenue MAX station in Gresham early Wednesday morning.

TriMet said the Blue, Green, Orange and Yellow lines will be delayed up to 20 minutes until about 6:30 a.m.

Little information is known about the incident but a spokesman from TriMet said the pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was able to walk.

More information will be posted as soon as it is available. 

