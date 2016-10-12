As protesters gather, Portland set to vote on proposed police contract Wednesday

Dozens of activists from the group Don’t Shoot Portland camped out in front of Portland City Hall Tuesday night to protest a proposed police contract that will be put to a vote Wednesday.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside of the building’s doors Tuesday afternoon, which were locked at 1 p.m. earlier that day in order to prevent a rally inside.

Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement said they have been excluded from the conversations surrounding the new contract, and the only way they can be heard is through their actions.

“We’ve been shut out of the process and this is the community, this is what happens when you shut the community out. We are going to be heard anyway so we are all going to be heard in terms of the police contract, said protest organizer Gregory McKelvey.

One of the biggest concerns involves a new body camera policy with the Portland Police Bureau. If passed, the contract will allow officers to review their body cam footage before writing their reports.

Rally underway to show opposition to new Portland Police contract pic.twitter.com/exCYdwKvbP — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) October 12, 2016

Protesters said the contract raises questions about officer accountability and transparency.

"There is no accountability in terms of us and the people,” McKelvey said. “I believe in unions, I believe that they increase wages and they are great to secure employment, but the problem is it is us that they protect and serve, and so we should have a say in how this contract is going on."

This is the second time activists have camped out to protest the proposal. In September, protesters gathered in front of city hall, demanding to speak to Portland mayor Charlie Hales. This caused a delay on the initial vote.

A decision is expected to be made Wednesday.

