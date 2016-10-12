Mattress fire causes evacuation of new housing development in NW Portland

Tenants at a Northwest Portland apartment building were forced to evacuate due to a mattress fire early Wednesday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue said the fire started inside one of the units of the Bud Clark Commons building at 655 Northwest Hoyt Street around 6:16 a.m.

Firefighters said a mattress had caught fire on the seventh floor.

The working sprinkler system was activated and successfully extinguished the fire, according to PF&R.

Although the blaze was put out, crews said water flow from the sprinklers caused some damage inside building.

The apartment’s resident was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation injuries.

All other tenants were able to evacuate the building safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

