On the Go with Joe at the Spirit of Halloweentown

Kids in the 90s may remember the Disney Channel film “Halloweentown” staring Debbie Reynolds and Kimberly J. Brown. Now guests can visit a real-life version of the spooky town from the movie.

St. Helens has transformed into the Spirit of Halloweentown for the month of October. Visitors will find scarecrows, fairies, witches, ghosts and ghouls, all inspired by the much-loved Disney film.

Learn more about business hours and events at the Spirit of Halloweentown Facebook page.

