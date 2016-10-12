Police ID Vancouver man killed in crash on I-5 in Douglas Co.

A Vancouver man died when he was thrown from an SUV as it crashed and rolled over in Douglas County early Wednesday morning.

Oregon State Police said 36-year-old Edgar Rangle Rivera was a passenger in a 2000 Mercedes SUV that was headed north when it drifted off the freeway south of Roseburg around 2 a.m.

The vehicle rolled several times and came to a stop near homes on Nugget Lane next to the freeway.

Troopers said Rivera was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Veronica Guillem Perez, 34, of Vancouver, and two juvenile passengers, also from Vancouver, were taken to a hospital in Roseburg with injuries described as non-life threatening.

No further information has been released regarding the crash by investigators.

