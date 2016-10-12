MORE talks to 'Priceless' star Joel Smallbone with brother Luke - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

MORE talks to 'Priceless' star Joel Smallbone with brother Luke Smallbone

Posted: Updated:
Joel and Luke Smallbone (KPTV) Joel and Luke Smallbone (KPTV)
(KPTV) -

The new film “Priceless” staring Grammy Award-winning artist Joel Smallbone of For King and Country will be out in theaters Friday.

Joel and his brother Luke Smallbone talks to MORE about the movie's origins and how it takes on the sensitive issue of human trafficking. The brothers also talk about their music, including the new song "Priceless" written for the movie.  

Learn more about the film at PricelessTheMovie.com

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.