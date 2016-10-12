MORE talks to 'Priceless' star Joel Smallbone with brother Luke Smallbone

The new film “Priceless” staring Grammy Award-winning artist Joel Smallbone of For King and Country will be out in theaters Friday.

Joel and his brother Luke Smallbone talks to MORE about the movie's origins and how it takes on the sensitive issue of human trafficking. The brothers also talk about their music, including the new song "Priceless" written for the movie.

Learn more about the film at PricelessTheMovie.com.

