Roloff brother opens unique art exhibition in downtown Portland - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Roloff brother opens unique art exhibition in downtown Portland

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Sam Roloff is known for his appearances in the TLC series “Little People, Big World.”

MORE asked Roloff what it’s like living in the spotlight.

“It’s a good time, there’s always madness. There’s always a new adventure,” he said.

Roloff is often recognized for his role in his brother Matt’s show, but he prefers to stay behind the scenes. The longtime artist is focusing on his new exhibition downtown called “Two Artists Collaborate.”

Over the course of one year, he and Bay Area artist Shawn Webber exchanged unfinished canvases. Each artist would pick up where the other left off.

Roloff and Webber created 13 pieces of art. They opened an art exhibition at White Space Gallery in downtown Portland. You can see their work Tuesdays through Saturdays through the month of October.

For more information visit SamRoloff.com.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.