Sketch: Man grabbed 11-year-old girl from behind in N. Portland

Police are searching for a man who followed an 11-year-old girl walking in north Portland and inappropriately grabbed her from behind.

The assault happened at around 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30.

An 11-year-old girl told police she was walking home from school near North Houghton Street and Courtenay Avenue when she noticed a man behind her.

The girl began walking faster, but she said the man sped up to her, grabbed her buttocks and then walked away.

Police received a report 45 minutes later and checked the neighborhood, but did not find anyone matching the suspect's description. No additional witnesses were located.

The girl met with a forensic sketch artist and a composite sketch of the suspect was released Wednesday.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build. He had short black hair on one side of his head, with longer hair on the other side.

Police said no investigative leads have been developed in this case and no similar reports have been made to police in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to email CrimeTips@PortlandOregon.gov.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.