Protesters, police clash at Portland City Hall; 10 people arrested

A protester reacting to the use of pepper spray outside City Hall. (KPTV)

The controversial new police contract that has been at the center of multiple recent protests was approved by the Portland City Council, leading to a clash between protesters and police that lasted for hours and led to 10 arrests.

Before City Hall opened Wednesday, police said the city received emails threatening a large-scale shutdown of City Hall and the transportation system.

After the vote to approve the new police contract, protesters remained vocal inside City Hall.

Officials announced that City Hall would be closed at 12:30 p.m. with all non-employees asked to leave the building. Protesters continued to stand their ground leading to a confrontation with police.

"Clearly they knew it was closed, very clearly they didn't want to leave and there were people agitating officers inside," said PPB Sergeant Pete Simpson.

The Portland Police Bureau reported that "projectiles" were thrown at officers and pepper spray was deployed by police.

"There is well documented video of an officer shoving a man after he approaches and charges at an officer, some one throws an object and the officers responded and shut the door," said Sgt. Pete Simpson.

Protesters were seen pouring milk over their eyes to try and reduce the effects of the pepper spray, while officers in riot gear stood in front of City Hall.

PHOTOS: Police, protesters clash at City Hall

As the afternoon went on, protesters blocked 5th Avenue near City Hall, causing numerous TriMet delays. By 2:20 p.m., police moved in and told the protesters to leave the roadway. The group appeared to initially comply and moved to the sidewalk, however several people were taken into custody.

After police left the scene, numerous protesters again poured into the street and blocked TriMet buses. Officers then returned again to keep the crowd on the sidewalk.

The City Council meeting resumed as the protest continued outside.

By 5 p.m., police and most of the protesters had left the scene.

Things have pretty much cleared out along 5th in downtown. Protesters have somewhat left and so have police and sheriff deputies. pic.twitter.com/DobGTSMau7 — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 13, 2016

Police said some of the protesters were peaceful and followed orders to obey the law, while others did not, resulting in 10 arrests.

The names of the suspects and their charges:

23-year-old Jonny Samuel Perez. Booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of assaulting a public safety officer, criminal trespass in the second degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and interfering with an emergency response.

51-year-old Robert Lee West and 38-year-old Sarabeth Rachel Long were booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of coercion, criminal trespass in the second degree and disorderly conduct in the second degree.

44-year-old David Kif Davis. Criminally cited and released for disorderly conduct in the second degree and interfering with a public safety officer.

20-year-old Hallie D. Bernhoft. Criminally cited and released for disorderly conduct in the second degree and criminal trespass in the second degree.

43-year-old Carlton Smith. Criminally cited and released for disorderly conduct in the second degree.

21-year-old Henrick De-Savy. Criminally cited and released for resist arrest, disorderly conduct in the second degree and interfering with a public safety officer.

27-year-old James Mattox. Criminally cited and released for disorderly conduct in the second degree and interfering with a public safety officer.

24-year-old Frank A. Martinez Jr. Criminally cited and released for resist arrest, disorderly conduct in the second degree and interfering with a public safety officer.

32-year-old Benjamin J. Kerensa. Criminally cited and released for theft in the second degree.

Police said one officer was assaulted and suffered minor injuries by someone in the crowd at City Hall. Police are working to identify that person. Anyone with information, images or video of the assault is asked to email CrimeTips@PortlandOregon.gov.

Any use of force by police will be documented and subject to an administrative review to determine if the force was within the bureau's policy.

Anyone who believes they witnessed or were part of misconduct by a police officer is encouraged to file a report with the Office of Independent Police Review at portlandoregon.gov/ipr/52031.

The Portland Police Bureau issued a statement Wednesday evening saying:

It should be clear that "free speech events" do not require a permit; but, marches or demonstrations occurring in public streets that restrict movement of other community members do require a permit issued by the City of Portland to allow for the safety of all. No permits were issued for today's events.

Police are preventing protesters from walking onto 5th Ave in Portland next to City Hall. Rush hour commute has begun pic.twitter.com/4kMPCFeHJJ — Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) October 12, 2016

Police have pulled back and protestors are stopping transit system. pic.twitter.com/HxYQpiQ3VV — Mike Reese (@SheriffReese) October 12, 2016

Bus lines 1, 4, 8, 9, 12, 17, 19, 35, 44, 54, 56 experiencing delays due to protesters blocking 5th Ave. — TriMet (@trimet) October 12, 2016

The vote for the new police association contract was 3 - 1, with Commissioners Fish and Fritz and Mayor Charlie Hales voting for the deal and Commissioner Novick voting against it.

Portland Police Bureau Chief Mike Marshman told FOX 12 on Tuesday that the deal will help fight the current police shortage by allowing for more incentives to make Portland an attractive place for law enforcement.

Opponents to the deal have said that the community has not been a part of the decision-making process and have questioned why Hales has pushed for the deal as he will soon be out of office.

The 74-page labor agreement can be found here, with the ordinance to accept the contract at this link and details regarding police body cameras here. Additionally, the mayor's office put out a release regarding the contact being approved Wednesday. A previous FAQ about the police association contract is also online at portlandoregon.gov.

