Intel company jet makes emergency landing in Hillsboro due to sm - KPTV - FOX 12

Intel company jet makes emergency landing in Hillsboro due to smoke in cabin

Posted: Updated:
Image: KPTV Image: KPTV
Image: KPTV Image: KPTV
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

A private jet made an emergency landing in Hillsboro after passengers noticed light smoke in the cabin.

The plane landed safely Wednesday morning. Firefighters said it is an Intel company jet.

Hillsboro firefighters responded to the Hillsboro Airport after the pilot requested an emergency landing.

The pilot then reported that the crew had things under control before touching down.

The cause of the fire was not disclosed. Intel did not request a Hillsboro Fire Department investigator to look into the cause, according to a department spokesman.

Firefighters said a few dozen people were onboard the plane. Its intended destination was not immediately known.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.