Intel company jet makes emergency landing in Hillsboro due to smoke in cabin

A private jet made an emergency landing in Hillsboro after passengers noticed light smoke in the cabin.

The plane landed safely Wednesday morning. Firefighters said it is an Intel company jet.

Hillsboro firefighters responded to the Hillsboro Airport after the pilot requested an emergency landing.

The pilot then reported that the crew had things under control before touching down.

The cause of the fire was not disclosed. Intel did not request a Hillsboro Fire Department investigator to look into the cause, according to a department spokesman.

Firefighters said a few dozen people were onboard the plane. Its intended destination was not immediately known.

