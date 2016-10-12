Unknown woman's remains found along Umpqua River in Douglas Co.

Remains found by a fisherman along the Umpqua River in Douglas County were determined to be a woman who has been dead for upward of three years.

The remains were discovered near Gardiner on Oct. 1.

A fisherman's boat broke down near the former International Paper Mill that evening. The man got his boat to shore and discovered what he believed to be human bones on the riverbank as he gathered wood for a fire.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office investigated and determined the woman was likely between 30 and 45 years old when she died between one to three years ago.

Due to the advanced state of decomposition, the woman's height, weight and ethnicity are unknown.

The investigation is continuing and will include the use of DNA and dental records in an attempt to make a positive identification.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is also investigating other possible leads and asks anyone with information on missing persons that fit the listed criteria to call 541-440-4471 and ask to speak with Chief Deputy Medical Examiner Craig Kinney.

