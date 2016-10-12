Second location of adult entertainment business robbed in Portla - KPTV - FOX 12

Second location of adult entertainment business robbed in Portland

Posted: Updated:
Two locations of Pussycats, an adult entertainment business in Portland, have been robbed this week. (KPTV) Two locations of Pussycats, an adult entertainment business in Portland, have been robbed this week. (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Two locations of Pussycats, an adult entertainment business, have been robbed this week in Portland.

Police were called to the business on the 5200 block of Southeast Foster Road at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday.

As officers responded, they learned the suspect fired a shot before leaving.

An employee told investigators the suspect demanded money and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detectives said they have not determined if this robbery is connected to Monday's early morning robbery at Pussycats on the 3400 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue.

In that case, a man armed with a gun demanded money and sexually assaulted a worker before leaving the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact robbery detectives at 503-823-0405.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.