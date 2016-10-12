Second location of adult entertainment business robbed in Portland

Two locations of Pussycats, an adult entertainment business in Portland, have been robbed this week. (KPTV)

Two locations of Pussycats, an adult entertainment business, have been robbed this week in Portland.

Police were called to the business on the 5200 block of Southeast Foster Road at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday.

As officers responded, they learned the suspect fired a shot before leaving.

An employee told investigators the suspect demanded money and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detectives said they have not determined if this robbery is connected to Monday's early morning robbery at Pussycats on the 3400 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue.

In that case, a man armed with a gun demanded money and sexually assaulted a worker before leaving the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact robbery detectives at 503-823-0405.

