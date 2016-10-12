Portland-area residents prep ahead of upcoming storms

While it was dry in Portland Wednesday, in just a matter of hours that will change as a stormy stretch is expected over the next several days that has some concerned about flooding.

“If [the rain] doesn’t all come at once, that would be nice; but if it does, we’ll have some excitement,” says homeowner, Maxine.

Portland will see some downpours, and Maxine could see some excitement since she lives only feet away from a notorious flood zone - Johnson Creek.

"We've got a couple of chickens, and last year for the January flood we had to move them out where they stayed because it wasn't safe."

Some homeowners got their sandbags ready Wednesday, hoping to be proactive against the rain wind, potential for localized flooding, downed trees and even power outages.

Richard Payne of Vancouver said it only takes a couple inches of rain to cause flooding on some of the roadways around the metro and near homes, so he was filling sandbags in preparation for the wet forecast.

“I've got a couple doors I've got to block in case the water comes in,” Payne explained. “It's probably the first storm of the year. The leaves and stuff are a problem in the gutters.”

Workers with the city of Camas also had tips for dealing with the upcoming stormy weather.

They suggested that drivers avoid areas prone to flooding, like underpasses, where their vehicles could easily get stuck in the water.

Homeowners should also double check storm drains that tend to clog and if it's safe, clear them of any leaves or other debris.

Finally, city workers want anyone traveling in the storm to remember the popular saying "Turn around, don't drown," saying that even though the water may not look very deep, but it could still be enough to stall out a car leaving passengers stranded.

For those that have to go out and about in the stormy weather, the Oregon Department of Transportation advises drivers to remember to slow down and be patient, as traffic could be an issue in the heavy rain.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.