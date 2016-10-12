City auditor finds issues with PBOT’s oversight of taxis, Uber and Lyft

A new audit finds the city of Portland needs to monitor service as well as safety with Uber, Lyft, and taxi companies.

The city auditor found four problems that make it difficult for the Portland Bureau of Transportation to track progress.

It found the bureau does not regularly analyze the data it has collected, nor does it require taxi companies to report several pieces of data.

The new audit also determined the city doesn't require companies to share detailed data that would enable more analysis and verification and found the industry designated its data as confidential, which makes it hard for the city to publicly report it.

Oversight for the taxicabs and services like Lyft and Uber moved to PBOT from the Revenue Bureau in 2014.

The auditor’s office made a list of eight recommendations for PBOT to address the issues.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.