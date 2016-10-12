Deputies: Vehicle found in Yamhill Co. homicide investigation

Yamhill County Major Crimes Team detectives have found the vehicle of interest in the death of a 37-year-old Vancouver woman.

On October 2, the body of Lilia Cosco-Ortiz was found in a blueberry field near Lafayette. Her cause of death was determined to be homicidal violence.

Deputies named 37-year-old Victor Melcher Villalba as a person of interest and was last seen driving a white 2003 Toyota Tacoma.

Yamhill Co. Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday the Tacoma was found parked and unattended in the area of 170th and Merlo Road in southwest Beaverton.

The vehicle was seized and secured for forensic examination.

YCSO said on Wednesday morning a search warrant was served at a nearby home. Villalba was not found at the home and is still of interest.

Anyone who comes into contact with Villalba is asked to call 911. Anyone with investigative information about the case is asked to contact Detective Justin Brester, 503-434-7506, or email, bresterj@co.yamhill.or.us.

