Coast, metro area brace for heavy rain and high wind speeds

A series of storms is set to arrive Thursday and through the weekend and weather experts are urging residents in the area to prepare for heavy wind and rain.

According to weather officials, the bulk of the first storm will arrive Thursday afternoon, bringing with it 1.5 inches of rain to the Portland metro area and winds up to 50 mph.

The coast will see even greater wind speeds, with gusts reaching up to 80 mph and rainfall up to 2.5 inches.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning along the coast, beginning at 2 p.m and extending until midnight.

Two more storm systems are expected to arrive Friday and Saturday. FOX 12 weather experts said the rain that will arrive on Saturday is from the remains of Typhoon Songda in the Central Pacific.

High winds are likely to bring down tree branches and knock out power, weather experts said.

There is also a concern about rising creek and river levels, which could lead to flooding.

Several Portland homeowners near Johnson Creek prepared sandbags Wednesday, hoping they will help against potential flooding.

Heavy rain is also likely to bring slick roads. The Oregon Department of Transportation recommends drivers take extra time on their commute and slow down. They also suggest avoiding areas prone to flooding, like underpasses and low areas.

To get the latest weather information, log onto the FOX 12 Weather Page or watch Good Day Oregon live.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.