United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Portland Airport

Port of Portland officials said a United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Portland International Airport after there were reports of smoke inside the plane.

The Port of Portland said United flight 789 departed from PDX Thursday morning at 5:10 a.m. in route to Denver, Colorado.

According to officials, flight attendants noticed an oven in the plane’s galley was smoking.

Attendants were able to shut the oven down. Pilots returned the plane back to PDX in order to repair the issue.

There are no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.