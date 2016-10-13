Deputies, SWAT team engage in standoff with wanted Kalama man

Cowlitz County deputies and the Lower Columbia SWAT team helped take a wanted Kalama man into custody Wednesday night.

Deputies received word Wednesday afternoon that 25-year-old Vincent Carl Woods, who was wanted for robbery and drug trafficking, was inside a home in the 1500 block of Kalama River Road.

CCSO believed the suspect was armed inside the residence and because of his violent history, the Lower Columbia SWAT team was called to the scene.

The SWAT team was able to get several people out of the home, but Woods refused to respond to voice commands.

Woods refused to surrender, even after officers sent in a robot to clear portions of the house.

Deputies said the SWAT team eventually deployed chemical agents into the house.

SWAT officers entered the home and forced their way through a bathroom door to find Woods semi-conscious from a suspected drug overdose.

He was transported to a nearby hospital.

Longview and Kelso Police assisted deputies with their efforts.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.