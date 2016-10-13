Police: 11-year-old pedestrian hit by truck in Sandy, suffers br - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: 11-year-old pedestrian hit by truck in Sandy, suffers broken leg

Posted: Updated:
SANDY, OR (KPTV) -

An 11-year-old boy was hit by a truck while crossing a highway in Sandy Wednesday evening, according to Sandy police.

Officers said they responded to Highway 211 near Meinig Avenue around 5:20 p.m.

Police said the boy was attempting to cross the highway outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a Toyota Tundra.

The boy was taken via air ambulance to Randall Children’s Hospital with a broken leg and other unknown injures.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and was not cited by officers.  

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.