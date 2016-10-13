Sandbags available as storms bring heavy rain to Northwest - KPTV - FOX 12

Sandbags available as storms bring heavy rain to Northwest

Posted: Updated:
File image File image
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Several storms are bearing down on the Pacific Northwest over the next few days and that could create the potential for flooding around the region.

Forecasters expect several inches of rain to fall between Thursday morning and Friday night, with more than three inches of precipitation possible in the Portland metro area.

Below is a list of locations around the region where sandbags will be available. Be sure to check with each location ahead of time to ensure the availability of supplies.

Camas:

  • 4010 NW Astor Street, near NW 38th Ave.

Clackamas County:

Gresham:

  • 2123 SE Hogan Rd. - Operations Center

Lake Oswego:

  • 5520 Willow Lane - Lake Oswego Skate Park

Portland:

  • SE 88th Ave. just south of Holgate - Lents Park parking lot
  • SE 11th Ave. & Harold St. - SE corner of intersection
  • SW 42nd Ave. and Vermont St. - lower parking lot of Gabriel Park

Salem:

Troutdale:

  • 342 SW 4th St. - Public Works Shop (call to arrange pickup)

Vancouver:

  • 4915 E. Fourth Plain Blvd. - In front of fence near sign at former Golden Skate
  • 912 NE 192nd Ave. - Near driveway access at Vancouver Public Works East Operations site

Washington County:

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.