Sandbags available as storms bring heavy rain to Northwest

Several storms are bearing down on the Pacific Northwest over the next few days and that could create the potential for flooding around the region.

Forecasters expect several inches of rain to fall between Thursday morning and Friday night, with more than three inches of precipitation possible in the Portland metro area.

Below is a list of locations around the region where sandbags will be available. Be sure to check with each location ahead of time to ensure the availability of supplies.

Camas:

4010 NW Astor Street, near NW 38th Ave.

Clackamas County:

Click here for a list of sandbag locations

Gresham:

2123 SE Hogan Rd. - Operations Center

Lake Oswego:

5520 Willow Lane - Lake Oswego Skate Park

Portland:

SE 88th Ave. just south of Holgate - Lents Park parking lot

SE 11th Ave. & Harold St. - SE corner of intersection

SW 42nd Ave. and Vermont St. - lower parking lot of Gabriel Park

Salem:

Sandbag locations will be listed here, when available

Troutdale:

342 SW 4th St. - Public Works Shop (call to arrange pickup)

Vancouver:

4915 E. Fourth Plain Blvd. - In front of fence near sign at former Golden Skate

912 NE 192nd Ave. - Near driveway access at Vancouver Public Works East Operations site

Washington County:

Click here for a list of sandbag locations

