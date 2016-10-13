Four injured in crash involving two cars, two pedestrians in Hillsboro

Hillsboro police said 4 people were injured after a car jumped a curb and hit two pedestrians in Hillsboro Thursday morning.

The Hillsboro Fire Department said several ambulances were called to the scene at North 1st Avenue and Northwest Lincoln Street just before 8 a.m.

Hillsboro police said one car crashed into another car, which jumped a curb and struck two people on the sidewalk. Both cars were traveling slowly.

The pedestrians were taken to a hospital, but are not seriously injured.

Both drivers remained at the scene and were not cited.

The incident took place directly outside the Washington County Courthouse. Officers said court had just opened and there were many people walking around the area.

Officers said there may be a possibility the crash is weather related.

