'Dolce Vita Confidential' author Shawn Levy talks to MORE

New York Times Bestselling author Shawn Levy talks to MORE about his new book “Dolce Vita Confidential.”  

The book describes the birth of the paparazzi in Rome during the 1950s.  

“Dolce Vita Confidential” is packed with celebrity scandals and stories about stars and starlets like Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn and Sophia Loren to name a few.  

Shawn Levy will be signing copies of the book at Powell's on West Burnside Monday, October 17th. For more info, log onto ShawnLevy.com. 

