Bicyclist on way to work dies in crash with van on dark Marion Co. road

A bicyclist died after being hit by a minivan on a dark Marion County road early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to Shaff Road Southeast near Rainwater Road in the Stayton area at 6:30 a.m.

Investigators said Charles Michael Phillips, 46, of Aumsville, was riding east on Shaff Road and was struck by an eastbound minivan.

Phillips was killed instantly, according to deputies.

The 46-year-old woman driving the van remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Deputies said the investigation is continuing and it is unknown at this time if she will face charges in connection with the crash.

Investigators said both Phillips and the driver were on their way to work.

Deputies said the crash occurred on an area of road with very little shoulder and no lighting. It was rainy and dark at the time of the crash, according to investigators, and the bicyclist was wearing dark clothing with no light on the bike.

Shaff Road was closed for two hours while investigators processed the scene.

