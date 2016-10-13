Sheriff: Undercover investigation leads to meth, oxycodone, arrests in Clatskanie

A two-week undercover investigation by the Columbia Enforcement Narcotics Team led to multiple arrests and the discovery of methamphetamine and oxycodone, according to deputies.

Two search warrants were served Monday at homes on the 400 block of Northwest 5th Street and the 500 block of Southwest Bel Air Drive in Clatskanie.

Investigators said they found drugs, evidence of drug trafficking and a small amount of cash.

Three people arrested on drug charges were identified as Randy Houle, 27, of Clatskanie; Crustal Hansen, 33, of Clatskanie; and Tashina Herrera, 31, of Clatskanie.

Herrera was arrested on one count of possession of meth. Houle and Hansen are facing multiple charges including manufacture, delivery and possession of meth, as well as delivery of meth and oxycodone within 1,000 feet of a school.

A fourth person, Anthony Campbell, 45, of Clatskanie, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Multnomah County.

The CENT team consists of deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, an officer from the Scappoose Police Department and the participation of the local police departments in the area where the investigations take place, in this case the Clatskanie Police Department.

"With the reinvigorated CENT team in Columbia County, I am pleased to see this multi-agency effort bearing fruit in the North County area. For years, we have not had this kind of ability to reach drug trafficking networks and their associated effect on the livability of our neighborhoods, but thanks to several agencies chipping in to make the team viable again, we've been able to start taking a bigger bite out of drug-related crimes occurring in our County," said Columbia County Sheriff Jeff Dickerson.

