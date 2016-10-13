Firefighters cut 20 feet of fence to reach person in burning Gladstone-area home

Firefighters cut through 20 feet of chain link fence to reach a person inside a burning home in the Gladstone area Thursday morning.

Clackamas Fire District #1 crews responded to the 13600 block of McLoughlin Boulevard at around 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters said access to the building was extremely difficult due to the location and the large amount of vehicles and car parts surrounding the home.

The first crews at the scene were able to reach the front of the home and start attacking the fire.

Additional firefighters reached the back of the home from a neighboring apartment complex by cutting through a fence.

One person was found near the back of the home and taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation. That person's condition was not immediately available.

The fire was quickly knocked down, but the building sustained extensive damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Clackamas Fire was assisted at the scene by the Gladstone Fire Department and AMR.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.