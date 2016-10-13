Oregon Department of Corrections officer accused of sexual misconduct

An Oregon Department of Corrections officer is facing charges of sexual misconduct and official misconduct.

Edgar Mickles, 50, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Washington County Jail.

Mickles is a corrections officer at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville.

The Oregon Department of Corrections notified Oregon State Police in February of potential misconduct by Mickles.

Police said the investigation led to charges of first-degree custodial sexual misconduct, second-degree custodial sexual misconduct and first-degree official misconduct.

No other details were released about the investigation.

The Department of Corrections released a statement Thursday that the agency has a zero tolerance policy for sexual abuse and sexual harassment.

"The DOC Office of the Inspector General worked diligently to provide critical evidence to OSP and the DOC is cooperating fully with its enforcement partners," according to the statement.

Mickles began working as a corrections officer at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in May 2013.

