Man pleads guilty to shooting 2-year-old niece while cleaning gun on Christmas

A man who shot his 2-year-old niece while cleaning his gun on Christmas morning has pleaded guilty to third-degree assault with a firearm.

The shooting occurred on the 30700 block of South Marian Street near Molalla on Dec. 25, 2015.

Investigators said Luke Bowman, 25, was cleaning his handgun when he pulled the trigger with a live round in the chamber.

The bullet went through a coffee cup and then through one cheek of the girl's face and out the other. The bullet ultimately lodged into a wall.

The girl was flown to the hospital and survived the shooting.

The family cooperated with investigators and Bowman was not initially arrested, but he was indicted in April on charges of third-degree assault with a firearm and fourth-degree assault.

The latter charge was dismissed.

Sentencing was set for January 2017 to allow time for a pre-sentencing investigation.

