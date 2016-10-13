Reward offered in case of sexual assault at adult entertainment business

Crime Stoppers of Oregon and the Portland Police Bureau are asking for the public’s help to find a man suspected of robbery and sexual assault at and adult entertainment business earlier this week.

James Ringang Ellis, 31, is wanted for first-degree robbery, and first-degree sodomy and sex abuse.

A warrant was issued for Ellis after an investigation into the sexual assault and robbery Monday at Pussycats, a lingerie store located at 3414 Northeast 82nd Avenue.

Police describe Ellis as a Pacific Islander, 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing 168 pounds. Officers say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the location of the Ellis should not approach him but instead should immediately call 911. Tips leading to the arrest of Ellis could be rewarded with up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.

To submit a tip, text 823HELP followed by the tip to 274637, call 503-823-4657 or log on to CrimeStoppersOfOregon.com.

