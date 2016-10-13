Forest Grove retirement home owner pleads guilty to sex abuse charges

A Forest Grove retirement home owner pleaded guilty to 11 counts of third-degree sex abuse and was sentenced to two days in jail.

Herbert "Howard" Sahnow, 72, was first arrested in February. He owns The Elms on the 2000 block of Elm Street and was accused of sex abuse involving employees and residents at the retirement home.

Court documents stated there were at least 12 victims who came forward with sex abuse allegations against Sahnow. He initially faced charges including first-degree sex abuse and second-degree sex abuse.

Sahnow pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of third-degree sex abuse and third-degree attempted sex abuse.

He was sentenced to two days in jail, to be served in December, and five years probation. He must also register as a sex offender.

As part of his sentencing, Sahnow is to have no contact with female employees of The Elms or women over 65 years old, aside from family members, and cannot approach developmentally disabled women without prior written consent from probation workers.

According to the website for The Elms, the main building of the retirement community opened in 1989.

"The Elms has been a family project from the beginning including Howard's parents and children," the site states.

