Coast, metro area doused by steady rain as stronger storm looms

Golfers on the Oregon coast undeterred by the rain and threat of storms Thursday. (KPTV)

As steady rain doused the Portland metro area and Oregon coast on Thursday, some people prepared for the worst as strong winds appeared likely to slam the region in two separate storms.

A wind advisory was issued for the western valleys, including the metro area, for Thursday evening with gusts expected to be between 35-50 mph.

On the coast, wind gusts were projected to possibly reach 80 mph by Thursday night. By early Thursday evening, a small landslide was reported on Highway 101 near Nehalem. Drivers were also advised to use caution near the Highway 6 intersection with Highway 101 due to high water.

People living near areas like Johnson Creek were keeping a close eye on water levels and filling sandbags to prepare for possible flooding.

"Last time with the storm, we didn't have any sand, so we wanted to be ahead of the game this time," said Kao Khamphilavong, who was filling sand bags with his son Thursday.

On the coast, pouring rain and the threat of a severe storm wasn't enough to stop some golfers.

A group of friends said they have a tournament at the Highlands Golf Course in Gearhart every month, rain or shine.

While that's all well and good, the general manager of the course said safety is still the top priority, with the risk of falling trees and lightning strikes nothing to mess with.

"If we do see lightning or wind, we'll call them off the golf course as soon as we can. But yeah, they're really excited to play today for some reason, because I think they're not going to be able to play for a couple more days," said Matt Brown.

Gusts 77 at Garibaldi and 84 mph on Meares Hill in the last 15 minutes. That 2nd one kind of "cheating". It's at 1,400'. pic.twitter.com/zB1Xt6Vmx9 — Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) October 14, 2016

FOX 12 meteorologists are forecasting showers and sunbreaks for Friday, with the possibility of intense rainfall at times, and a strong storm expected to hit Saturday.

Wind gusts could top 50 mph in the metro area Saturday, with even more damaging winds expected on the coast. However, a repeat of the historic Columbus Day Storm of 1962 is not expected, according to FOX 12 meteorologists.

Portland Parks & Recreation announced that all city-owned athletic and ball fields would be closed through at least Sunday due to safety concerns and saturated conditions.

The city of Tualatin canceled the annual West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta scheduled for Saturday due to the weather and safety concerns. People will have a chance to paddle massive hollowed-out pumpkins again in 2017, according to organizers.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation advised drivers to be cautious on roadways over the weekend. Portland General Electric advised that crews will be available at all hours to deal with power outages.

Hearing reports of power outages starting to come in. Always remember to treat all down utility wires as live! — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) October 14, 2016

Normal fall wet weather is expected to return after Saturday, which much drier conditions on the horizon by the middle of next week.

