Battle Ground man arrested for vehicle prowls, possession of firearm

Battle Ground police arrested a 29-year-old man for multiple vehicle prowls on Wednesday.

The Battle Ground Police Department began patrols in the city after several people reported that their vehicles were broken into.

During the patrols, officers made contact with several people and potential vehicle prowl victims. Officer collected critical information that led them to a suspect.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 12, officers found the suspect, Joshua A. Boespflug, walking on Main Street just east of SR-503.

Officers were able to take Boespflug into custody without incident. Boespflug was in possession of a loaded handgun.

Boespflug was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail. He is being charged with felony vehicle prowl, illegal possession of a firearm, and theft of a firearm.

The City of Battle Ground said while officers have made an arrest, the police department will continue to investigate numerous vehicle prowl cases.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.