Police: Gang member arrested after intentionally hitting police vehicle in Vancouver

Stolen handgun, 1/4 ounce of methamphetamine and one ounce of heroin found under the driver's seat of the vehicle Jeffrey Lewis was driving (Courtesy: Vancouver Police Dept.)

The Safe Streets Task Force (SSTF) and SWAT arrested a known gang member in Vancouver Wednesday night.

Police said Jeffrey D. Lewis, 29, was out on bail for a SSTF case from April 2016 for possession of heroin with intent to deliver, in which he failed to show up for court.

SSTF received information that Lewis was in possession of a firearm and was distributing heroin in the Vancouver area.

Police said Lewis was identified as a driver of a vehicle at a convenience store parking lot at 3303 S Street.

When SWAT drove into the parking lot with emergency lights on, Lewis intentionally hit a responding police vehicle occupied by four SWAT members. No SWAT members were injured.

Lewis was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on four counts of assault in the second degree, conspiracy to distribute heroin, and driving while license suspended/revoked.

On Thursday, SSTF received a search warrant for the vehicle Lewis was driving. During the search, officers found a stolen handgun, 1/4 ounce of methamphetamine and one ounce of heroin under the driver's seat.

Lewis will face additional charges including possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

