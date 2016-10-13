Cow rescued after spending 15 hours trapped in creek in Clark County

A cow was rescued after spending 15 hours trapped in a creek in Clark County.

Clark County Fire and Rescue were called out to help rescue the cow at a farm on Northeast 10th Avenue on Thursday.

Crews had to call in a tow company to help lift the cow from the creek that was rising due to the rain.

Clark Co. Fire and Rescue said the cow spent about 15 hours in the creek. The cow had hypothermia and couldn't stand up.

Crews used a crane to move the cow into a barn to warm it up.

It took crews about an hour to rescue the cow from the creek.

