PGE crews preparing for power outages due to wild weather

With gusty winds and downpours dominating the forecast, many are taking preventative measures to make sure their homes stay safe.

Portland General Electric is also preparing for the wild weather, with crews ready to work around the clock.

Walking through a soggy northeast Portland neighborhood, Fox 12 ran into young Sascha Bunker and his mother.

“I think it’s kind of fun because the rain sometimes makes my hair curl up,” said Sascha.

But along with the benefits of the wet weather are some very serious concerns.

“Since the soil is getting all wet, the trees could fall because the wind is so strong,” Sascha told Fox 12.

He’s definitely onto something. It's the very reason PGE crews worked all day trimming tree limbs - to avoid a potential outage if the winds pick up, and the branches come down.

“With a good wind even a healthy tree can lose a limb on a power line, causing it to short circuit. Or it can lay across lines and cause a short circuit,” said Stan Sittser, with PGE.

If the power does go out, Sittser says it’s important to be prepared.

“Everybody should have a 72-hour 'go kit,' or 'outage kit.' It should have a flashlight, batteries, radio, maybe an alarm clock—so you don’t miss work. Food, water, things like that,” Sittser explained.

“We cleared the gutters out - that’s a little preventative,” homeowner Bill Stack told Fox 12, as he walks his dog in the rain.

While last minute preps are important, Stack says there's something to be said about regular maintenance .

“Our trees, we trim them every five years, we just did them last year. As long as you do that, unless you have a hurricane or tornado coming, you’re not going to have a problem. A little prevention goes a long ways,” Stack told Fox 12.

A couple tips from PGE to remember over the next several days—if you do see a downed power line, don’t mess with it, and instead call for help.

If you experience a power outage, you should report it to PGE, and check the status online or over the phone. Click here for PGE’s outage map: www.portlandgeneral.com/outages/outage-map

