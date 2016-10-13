Local rescue says dog needs foster home before emergency deadlin - KPTV - FOX 12

Local rescue says dog needs foster home before emergency deadline

A local dog rescue says they have an emergency deadline – and need your help.

Lucky Love Rescue is trying to find a foster home for a dog and say if they can't by tomorrow, they don't know if they will be able to help her.

Charity is a 5-year-old pit bull a man found tied to a fence near railroad tracks.

The rescue organization says Charity needs a good home where she will be the only dog, with a family to help her. They say she shows signs of possible abuse with fear and abandonment issues. 

If you want more information or think you can help, call 503-983-8763.

