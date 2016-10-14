Local handyman shares tips to prepare home for powerful storm

With a powerful storm on it's way, there are some simple things people can do now to save them thousands of dollars in repair bills.

Some of these things may sound like no-brainers, like making sure your garbage and recycling cans and lawn furniture is tied down, but they're important things to remember.

Eric Goranson, or Eric-G as he is known around the handyman community, said there are few things you can do now to keep your home safe as the winds and rain sweep through.

"The street sweeper came through this morning, it was here about five hours ago. Look at this thing already! We have a mess coming on. Get this thing cleaned up and get the leaves way out of the way," said Goranson.

Goranson said to make sure you take a look at your gutters.

"When we get these storms coming in, you know, you got a 50 to 200 pound branch banging up your house, it'll rip the gutters off. It will do more damage than you know."

Goranson also said to keep an eye on the crawl space under your home before and after the storm, that way you can see any problems you may have.

"I've seen homes just about get totaled from water getting in the crawl space and then the hardwood floors getting ruined. That moisture will just come back up inside."

Another good thing to do is to take a look at your yard to make sure that it slopes away from your house.

"We've had an inch of rain today and it is a mucky mess out here and this is just from today."

Goranson said if the power does go out, make sure to turn off your electrical breakers. When power is restored, turn them back on one at a time slowly.

Goranson said this will help protect any power surges that could damage stuff inside your home.

