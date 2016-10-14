Police investigating shooting in SE Portland, one person injured

Portland police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday night.

Police said a report of gunfire in the area of Southeast 120th Avenue and Harold Street came in at 9:14 p.m.

When officers arrived to the area they talked to witnesses who said they heard gunfire and vehicles leaving the area.

No victims were found at the scene.

Police said at 9:35 p.m. a call came in from a home near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Holgate Boulevard reporting a 16-year-old boy was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers and medical personnel arrived on scene and found the victim suffering from a non-life threatening injury. He was taken to a Portland hospital for treatment.

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to gangs@portlandoregon.gov.

