Driver dies in hit-and-run crash in southeast Portland

A driver died in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Portland Thursday evening and police are looking for three people who left the scene.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of a serious crash on Southeast Division Street at 139th Avenue just after 9 p.m.

When officers and medical personnel arrived, they found two vehicles that had been involved in a crash.

The occupants of one of the vehicles ran away from the scene, and the driver in the other car was suffering from traumatic injuries. First responders tried to save the driver’s life, but the person died at the scene.

The three occupants of the other vehicle who left the scene were described as African American males. Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

Southeast Division Street will be closed in both directions for several hours while police investigate the crash.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.