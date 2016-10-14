Thursday's storm knocks out power to thousands, Portland residents prepare for second round

Thursday’s storm system knocked out power to over 10,000 residents in the Portland area, and residents are now preparing for round two.

As of 7:10 a.m. Friday, 2,512 Portland General Electric customers are without power in Clackamas, Columbia, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties.

Although winds were calmer Thursday than expected, gusts still brought town tree limbs and branches throughout the area.

One tree came down across a power line near the Willow Creek MAX station, causing the MAX Blue Line to briefly lose power.

Portland General Electric crews said there are steps residents can take to make sure they are prepared for outages.

They recommend residents have a 72-hour outage kit, including a flashlight, batteries, a radio or alarm clock, food and water.

PGE would also like to remind residents not to approach any downed power lines.

Two more storm systems are set to arrive over the weekend, with the strongest storm arriving on Saturday. Friday will bring cloud breaks, with heavy showers and possible thunderstorms arriving in the evening. Weather experts say gusts in the Portland metro area could get up to 65 mph on Saturday.

The coast saw the most severe weather, and stormy conditions are expected to get worse over the weekend.

Multiple viewers on the coast reported seeing lightning strikes Friday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Northwest Pacific County around 6:30 a.m. The warning was in effect until 7 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect until 8:15 a.m. in Northewest Clatsop County. Impacted locations include Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Cape Meares, Wheeler, Nehalem, Foss, Mohler, Salmonberry and Hamlet.

The Ocean Beach School District closed all schools Friday due to the weather.

During Saturday's storm, weather experts said gusts on the coast could reach close to 85 mph.

PGE expects more trees and power outages in the coming days, and plan to have crews working around the clock.

Experts also gave FOX 12 a few tips on how to prepare your home for the coming storms. Eric Goranson, a well-known handyman in the area, said to keep an eye on street drains near your house, and to try your best not to let them clog up with leaves and other debris.

Goranson also said residents should worry about their gutters.

"When we get these storms coming in, you know, you got a 50 to 200 pound branch banging up your house, it'll rip the gutters off. It will do more damage than you know."

The Oregon Department of Transportation would also like to remind drivers to take extra time and slow down. Heavy rain will bring slick roads and reduced visibility.

Several sandbag locations are available throughout the area in the case of flooding.

For the latest information on power outages, visit PortlandGeneral.com/Outages.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.