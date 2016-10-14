Elderly woman dies in crash along Highway 42 in Coos County

A 76-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash along Highway 42 Wednesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said a 2001 Dodge Durango was traveling eastbound around 4:45 p.m. near milepost 29 when the driver attempted to pass in a no passing lane.

The Dodge, driven by 31-year-old Christopher Walker of Myrtle Point, collided head-on with an oncoming 2010 Toyota Corolla.

Police said both occupants of the Toyota were extricated from their vehicle.

The driver, 76-year-old Horace Arnold of Myrtle Point, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger, 76-year old Marjorie Sluder, was also taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

Walker was not injured in the crash.

OSP said this is an ongoing criminal investigation.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.