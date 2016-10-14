Two tornadoes hit Oregon coast; 10 tornado warnings issued for Oregon, Washington

Two tornadoes touched down on the Oregon coast Friday morning as the National Weather Service issued 10 separate tornado warnings for multiple coastal communities in Oregon and Washington.

Warning areas included Cannon Beach, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Cape Meares, Netarts, Manzanita, Rockaway and Nehalem.

People in the warning areas were advised to take cover, avoid windows and move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit Manzanita and a crew was set to travel to the coast to assess the damage and strength of the storm.

"We looked out the window and there's a funnel cloud coming off the ocean toward Manzanita," said Don Mackie of Manzanita. "This is the first time I've seen a funnel cloud in my life and I'm 66 years old, so it was pretty horrendous."

By Friday afternoon, the National Weather service confirmed a second tornado had reached Oceanside. There were no immediate reports to FOX 12 of damage from the Oceanside tornado.

By 10:22 a.m., FOX 12 chief meteorologist Mark Nelsen reported that no tornado warnings were in effect.

The National Weather Service confirmed a lull in thunderstorm activity by 11 a.m., but warned more strong storms were possible Friday.

The National Weather Service reported at around 8:30 a.m. that a strong rotation near Nehalem had sparked a possible tornado on the ground. Reports of tornado damage then started coming in from Manzanita.

Images from Manzanita showed downed trees, debris and serious damage to multiple buildings.

"I woke up to the sound of a freight train moving up Main Street here. I could feel the pressure in my head, we were that close," said Mitch Hathaway of Manzanita. "I stepped outside and there was trees down on houses everywhere, the power lines are knocked down. I walked over by the post office and it's destruction like I've never seen before."

Tillamook PUD reported that 1,800 customers lost power in Manzanita and another 1,000 near the Bayside Gardens and Necarney City. Customers in the core area of Manzanita were advised to be prepared for an extended outage period of a day or more, depending on the evolving weather conditions.

The Red Cross established a shelter at the Calvary Bible Church at 560 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita.

We have issued 10 tornado warnings so far today. Our last tornado warning before today was November 23, 2014. — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) October 14, 2016

The last time two tornadoes touched down on the same day in Oregon was in November 1991, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado even ripped out a brick chimney at a home right next to the shore. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/3xzgbZfAcH — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) October 14, 2016

Tornado ripped through this residential street. Several houses damaged, trees down. #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/eBkHlWpYTO — Simon Gutierrez (@sggutierrez) October 14, 2016

Very strong winds up to 90 mph and scattered thunderstorms are still expected throughout the weekend on the coast.

