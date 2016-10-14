Car crashes against Lake Oswego home, several teens questioned

Lake Oswego police said a car crashed into a homeowner’s yard and came to rest against a house early Friday.

Officers responded to the scene in the 17000 block of Upper Cherry Lane around 6 a.m.

Police said the homeowner awoke to find a car in their yard up against the side of the house.

Officers believe there were several teens inside the car. The driver may have been speeding before the car left the road.

The occupants of the car fled the scene before police arrived.

Update: @LOPolice have contacted the driver in this crash - a juvenile. No injuries or word on cause. Stay w/ #LiveOnK2 for updates pic.twitter.com/O0GDHoABzT — Mike Warner (@MikeKATU) October 14, 2016

Lake Oswego police were able to locate the teens and are currently questioning them about the incident.

No injuries were reported.

