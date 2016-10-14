Viewer videos show tornadoes hitting Manzanita, Oceanside

Video from viewers showed two tornadoes hitting the Oregon coast Friday morning.

The National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes hit Manzanita and Oceanside, as tornado warnings were issued for multiple coastal communities in Oregon and Washington.

Video sent to FOX 12 showed the tornadoes as they touched down in the two towns.

Tyler Ryals took video on his phone of the tornado hitting Manzanita. He had been driving with his boss on the coast.

"We had just stopped to grab coffee, which is probably a good thing because the house we were working on was right down there in that neighborhood," Ryals told FOX 12.

At first, he just thought it was heavy rain. They soon realized they were watching a tornado.

His video showed explosions, likely from transformers blowing up.

"It was a trip," he said.

Ryals said it was intense to watch it unfold, especially for someone who once dreamed of being a storm chaser, but his thoughts quickly turned to the people in town.

They attempted to drive back to Manzanita, but he said too many trees were blocking the roads.

There have not been any reports of serious injuries.

Video submitted by Saxon Williams showed a second tornado hitting the coast in Oceanside. There were no immediate reports to FOX 12 about damage from the Oceanside tornado.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.